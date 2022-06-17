ORNL Federal Credit Union warns of scam texts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The ORNL Federal Credit Union has warned its clients to steer clear of scam texts.

Fraudsters have been reported sending text messages to members stating that their accounts are on hold, prompting them to click a link to activate their accounts.

ORNL FCU employees warn members never to click the link or respond.

They also said if members are suspicious of any text, email, or other communication referencing the credit union or account, they can call 800-676-5328 to verify.

