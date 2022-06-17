Advertisement

Preds reportedly close to being sold to former TN Gov.


(WBKO)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 16, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators may be under new ownership soon.

According to a report by Sportico, a Sports Business news outlet, former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is nearing a deal to purchase the NHL team. The current ownership, led by Herbert Fritch, is nearing a deal to sell the NHL franchise, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations.

Sportico valued the club at $680 million, 26th in the NHL, the average being $934 million. In addition, the team had been previously bought for $175 million in 2007, a significant difference in worth compared to the alleged sale.

WSMV4 has reached out to the Preds for comment but has not received a response.

