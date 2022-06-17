Advertisement

Preseason honor for Tennessee football standout

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman Named Preseason All-American.
Tennessee wide receiver
Tennessee wide receiver(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A total of eight Tennessee football Vols were a part of Phil Steele’s All-SEC teams.

In addition, redshirt-senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman was named a Third-Team All-American by the magazine.

Tillman led the Volunteer receiving corps in 2021 with 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. That ranked ninth, fifth and third in the SEC in those categories, respectively.

On the offensive side of the ball on the All-SEC teams, Tillman checks in with first-team recognition. Redshirt-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker garnered second-team honors while junior running back Jabari Small and senior offensive tackle Darnell Wright each earned third-team acclaim. Senior offensive guard Jerome Carvin rounds out the Big Orange offensive players on the All-SEC list with fourth-team recognition.

A pair of defensive veterans check in on the All-SEC list along with one special teams player. Senior edge rusher Byron Young is on the second team while redshirt-senior linebacker Jeremy Banks, looking to continue a strong finish to the 2021 season, was selected to the fourth team.

Senior punter Paxton Brooks rounds out the eight Vols on the list with third-team recognition.

