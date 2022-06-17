The search for more fosters; Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s not a surprise to staff at the Young-Williams Animal Center that they’re reaching critical capacity.

”Every kennel, every office space, every corner of this building is full of animals, if we can put them there, they’re there,” said Chelcie Bowman, foster and rescue placement director, at Young-Williams.

This is because the late spring and early summer months were often the time when kittens and puppies are born, meaning their business booms.

“Everything seems to pick up when it gets a little bit warmer of course we are just completely full of cats and kittens. Our dog kennels are full right now and we also have our pet rescue center that we’re boarding for people who are going through hard times,” said Bowman. “So, it’s just it’s been really crazy right now, so definitely we need adopters to come in to take these babies home, fosters to get them ready for adoption, and volunteers in-house to maintain the madness.”

Young Williams, to control the influx of animals, asked for more fosters to come in and take some of these new animals, especially kittens, off their hands temporarily.

”So, going into a foster home at least they’re getting a little bit more of that home feeling and we get to learn a little bit more about them, even if they go into a home for a couple of days, we get to learn how they are in a home, if they’re house trained, how they are with people, if there’s other animals, things like that,” said Bowman.

Fosters were critical to controlling capacity issues like Young Williams has right now.

Huxley McCollum brought in her second foster kitten this year after it wasn’t feeling well, a perk fosters receive.

”I mean it’s a lot of work and you kind of have to be on your feet all day and you get to see their improvement through you fostering them when they come in as a scared kitten and then when you give them up. They’re super sweet and they’re purring, it’s a great feeling,” said McCollum.

Young-Williams pays for vet bills, training, and other costs that come with taking care of animals.

Currently, there are 350 kittens in foster homes right now for YWAC, a welcomed number as they take care of nearly 800 in their Division Street facility alone.

For McCollum, fostering was a way she can start a future career.

“I’ve always wanted to be in veterinarian medicine and I’ve loved animals since I was a baby and I just wanted to get involved more,” said McCollum.

The Young-Williams Animal Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

YWAC is hosting a National Foster a Pet Open House on June the 25, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

