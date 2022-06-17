Advertisement

Sheriff: Teen dies after ATV crash in Jefferson Co.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time, the sheriff said.
generic police
generic police(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenager died Friday following a crash involving an ATV in Jefferson County, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, June 15, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Lakeway Central Fire Department responders and Jefferson County EMS responded to an ATV crash. Upon arrival, Laura Beth Childress, 15, of Jefferson City, was found and given aid, officials said.

The sheriff said that witness statements and an investigation revealed that Childress was a passenger on an ATV being operated by her uncle in an open field. As he was slowing down, the ATV accelerated, causing him to swerve to miss a parked cattle trailer, according to officials.

Childress was thrown from the ATV and hit the trailer, the sheriff reported. She was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar and died from her injuries early Friday morning, according to officials.

No charges were expected to be filed at this time, the sheriff said.

