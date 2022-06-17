Advertisement

Shop Father’s Day gifts from local Knoxville Makers

The Maker City is a community consisting of makers, artists, creatives, small-scale manufacturers and supporting entities.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Maker’s City sent out their Father’s Day Gift Guide. The group creates collaborative partnerships, programming and opportunities in support of Knoxville’s maker community.

Several local makers in East Tennessee have the perfect Father’s Day gifts. Buying hand-craft gifts locally means supporting the local economy, schools, infrastructure and your East Tennessee neighbors.

Gift Ideas:

You can shop the Maker’s City Directory here.

