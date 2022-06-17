Shop Father’s Day gifts from local Knoxville Makers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Maker’s City sent out their Father’s Day Gift Guide. The group creates collaborative partnerships, programming and opportunities in support of Knoxville’s maker community.

Several local makers in East Tennessee have the perfect Father’s Day gifts. Buying hand-craft gifts locally means supporting the local economy, schools, infrastructure and your East Tennessee neighbors.

Gift Ideas:

KnoxFill - Michaela Barnett Razors & soap

Master Repurposers - Marc Rotman Granola , one-of-a-kind items and stained glass

Honey Hush - Susan Armstrong Jewelry & watches

Keeton Leather - Rob Keeton Personalized wallets & leather goods

G Fowler Wood - Gordon Fowler scoops Wooden coffee , boxes, sculptures



You can shop the Maker’s City Directory here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.