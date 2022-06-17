Shop Father’s Day gifts from local Knoxville Makers
The Maker City is a community consisting of makers, artists, creatives, small-scale manufacturers and supporting entities.
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Maker’s City sent out their Father’s Day Gift Guide. The group creates collaborative partnerships, programming and opportunities in support of Knoxville’s maker community.
Several local makers in East Tennessee have the perfect Father’s Day gifts. Buying hand-craft gifts locally means supporting the local economy, schools, infrastructure and your East Tennessee neighbors.
Gift Ideas:
- KnoxFill - Michaela Barnett
- Razors & soap
- Master Repurposers - Marc Rotman
- Granola, one-of-a-kind items and stained glass
- Honey Hush - Susan Armstrong
- Jewelry & watches
- Keeton Leather - Rob Keeton
- Personalized wallets & leather goods
- G Fowler Wood - Gordon Fowler
- Wooden coffee scoops, boxes, sculptures
You can shop the Maker’s City Directory here.
