Steamy to some storms, a front wipes out humidity for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s feeling like 100 degrees again, but only through midday to early afternoon, just ahead of some scattered storms moving through with a cold front. We don’t all get the rain, but all feel the drop in heat and humidity for the weekend! The heat returns faster for next week, with a First Alert Weather Day for a forecast high of 100 degrees!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with a few clouds, and a spotty pocket of rain or a storm is possible. The high humidity leaves us with a low of only 76 degrees yet again.

Friday is still in the mid-90s around 1 PM, with scattered storms reaching the Plateau midday and then quickly moving east through the Valley to Smokies early to mid-afternoon. This will drop pockets of a half an inch of rain, but the fast pace limits rainfall and the 40% coverage means we don’t all see the rain. We all feel the dip to the upper 80s by the late afternoon, and then a continued drop in heat and humidity this evening.

Tonight is able to cool more, thanks to that dropping humidity, with a low of 68 degrees. There are scattered clouds leftover overnight, along with spotty showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend looks and feels great for this time of the year! Highs are in the mid to upper 80s, with sunshine. We have low humidity, which makes Sunday morning cooler in the upper 50s! Low humidity also means, it feels great in the shade!

The heat returns faster than the muggy conditions, but we’re still back to 90s Monday and beyond. These days are common this time of the year, but triple digit highs are not, which is why we have a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday with a high of 100 degrees. The dew points look to be around 60 degrees, which means it doesn’t really feel warmer in the shade.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the humidity ticks up more after Wednesday, which is when the mornings are stuffier and isolated rain and storms return with the on-going highs in the 90s.

