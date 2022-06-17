Advertisement

TBI: Burned body found inside vehicle in Cumberland Co.

A TBI spokesperson said the identity of the body is unknown at this time pending an autopsy.
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Officers warn swatting is a felony.(wsaw)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents said they are investigating a burned body found in Cumberland County.

The body was found inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of Dunbar Road in Cumberland County Thursday night, according to TBI officials.

At this time, a TBI spokesperson said the identity of the body is unknown pending an autopsy.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and TBI investigators.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
TBI issued AMBER Alert for Alexis Byrn
Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody
Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
Knoxville speed limits are about to change
Abbott Rd.
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville

Latest News

generic rabies vaccine
Over a dozen treated after euthanized dog tests positive for rabies, Jefferson Co. veterinarian says
Donald Trump will speak to conservatives in Nashville, TN, on Friday.
Former President Trump to speak at conservative conference in Nashville
WSMV Predators
Former Governor in talks to buy Predators
Investigators are working to identify the pictured suspect.
Knoxville police searching for suspect accused of spray painting Target merchandise