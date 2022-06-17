Advertisement

Tennessee soldiers return from deployment after 9 months in Kuwait

The company was deployed in October to complete engineer construction operations in the region.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soldiers with the 702nd Engineer Company were returning home after a nine-month deployment in Kuwait, according to officials with the Army.

More than 120 soldiers in the company from across Tennessee and surrounding states were set to reunite with their families Friday.

