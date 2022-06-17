Thunder Valley Nationals set for Bristol Dragway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NHRA officials announced today that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway was moved forward two hours due to potential weather that evening.

In the revised Friday schedule, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying will now begin at 5 p.m., and Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying will now get underway at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s final two qualifying rounds remain scheduled for 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for noon on Sunday, June 19. Among those competing this weekend will be six-time Bristol champion and Top Fuel racing legend Tony “The Sarge” Schumacher, who’s back racing full time on the circuit.

Top Fuel legend Tony "The Sarge" Schumacher tells you why you should be at Bristol for this weekend's Thunder Valley Nationals @BristolDragway @TonySchumacher_ @wvlt pic.twitter.com/Z2iewvfWDn — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 17, 2022

Friday’s 90-minute qualifying show will air on FS1 at 8 p.m. (ET), and be followed by a one-hour Saturday qualifying highlights show at 11 p.m. (ET), also on FS1. Sunday’s three-hour final eliminations show will air at 3 p.m. (ET) on FOX.

To purchase your reserved seats, call Bristol Dragway at (423) 989-6900. Tickets also are available online at www.bristoldragway.com.

