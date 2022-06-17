Advertisement

Thunder Valley Nationals set for Bristol Dragway

The qualifier set for Friday was moved up due to potential weather.
Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee
Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee(Bristol Motor Speedway)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NHRA officials announced today that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway was moved forward two hours due to potential weather that evening.

In the revised Friday schedule, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying will now begin at 5 p.m., and Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying will now get underway at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s final two qualifying rounds remain scheduled for 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for noon on Sunday, June 19. Among those competing this weekend will be six-time Bristol champion and Top Fuel racing legend Tony “The Sarge” Schumacher, who’s back racing full time on the circuit.

Friday’s 90-minute qualifying show will air on FS1 at 8 p.m. (ET), and be followed by a one-hour Saturday qualifying highlights show at 11 p.m. (ET), also on FS1. Sunday’s three-hour final eliminations show will air at 3 p.m. (ET) on FOX.

To purchase your reserved seats, call Bristol Dragway at (423) 989-6900. Tickets also are available online at www.bristoldragway.com.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
TBI issued AMBER Alert for Alexis Byrn
Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody
Abbott Rd.
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power after Lenoir City Utilities Board experiences outages

Latest News

Young Williams is at critical capacity.
The search for more fosters; Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity
Preds reportedly close to being sold to former TN Gov.
Maryville WWII POW identified 80 years later
Maryville WWII POW identified 80 years later
We have a lot more 90s to come. Hoping you and your pets are staying cool.
Intense heat Friday before storms; even hotter next week