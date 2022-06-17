Warriors win 4th NBA title since 2015

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Golden State Warriors win seventh NBA title and fourth in eight years, beating Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6.

Steph Curry had 34 points as the Warriors came up big on the road in Boston with a decisive win.

VFL and two time SEC player of the year Grant Williams, who had just 3 points and one rebound in Game-6, finishes the season just two wins shy of his first ever NBA title.

For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship. The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State made five consecutive trips to the Finals.

Golden State denies the storied Celtics what would have been their record 18th championship, one that would have allowed Boston to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.

