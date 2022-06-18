Advertisement

City of Maryville unveils public safety plaza honoring those who have died in the line of duty

By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, the city of Maryville dedicated a new public art installation to honor its public safety employees and memorialize those who have died in the line of duty.

The public safety plaza, which hosts four statues at the Maryville Municipal Building near Gary Hense Boulevard, was unveiled during the event. The statues will stand on a memorial wall dedicated to Maryville police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, a spokesperson told WVLT News.

The memorial includes four names: Officer Kenneth Ray Moats, Officer John Michael Callahan, Officer Barton and Marshal J. Henry Clemens. It will become a permanent fixture at the city’s plaza.

Police Chief Tony Crisp told WVLT News that the assembly of the memorial was started after Officer Moats, 32, died in 2016. He was shot responding to a domestic violence call.

“It’s always a constant reminder of the dangers of the job, the dangers of the work and what these people have given,” Chief Crisp said.

The memorial, created by Brodin Studios in Minnesota, was completed in three years, officials said. It was funded by private citizens Bob and Eunice Hansen, who approached Chief Crisp with a donation to make the project a reality.

Since the Maryville Police Department was established on April 6, 1907, four officers have died while on duty.

