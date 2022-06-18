Advertisement

Cooler this weekend, but heat returns next week

Patches of fog to start Saturday, enjoy the cooler sunshine this afternoon
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning. It’s a hot and humid start to Saturday as many areas are near 70 with a dewpoint in the 60s.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll have a stray shower or two in the mountains, otherwise just get ready for another warm day with highs near 85 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville. Finally some relief from the 90 degree afternoons this past week. We will not get a break from the sunshine though, no real threats for afternoon thunderstorms to cool us down this weekend.

Tonight we’ll mostly clear skies, the good news is we’ll have some 50s on the map to start Saturday. Northeast winds should hang with us overnight at 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with clear blue skies across the area. We’ll reach a high near 85 once again, so cooler than 90.

The break from the 90s doesn’t last long as it bounces right back with a 91 on Monday with lots of sunshine. No storms to start the week.

The sun keeps warming us up until we hit 100 on Wednesday. Overnight lows stay close to 70 so not much relief even overnight. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday because of this huge heat wave we’re expecting. Make sure you limit your time outside and drink plenty of water.

There is a 20% chance for a pop-up thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon, but that’s limited at best.

Planning Forecast
Planning Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
Knoxville speed limits are about to change
White Pine TN Veterinary Practice
Over a dozen treated after euthanized Jefferson Co. dog tests positive for rabies
generic police
Sheriff: Teen dies after ATV crash in Jefferson Co.
Haslam slated to acquire the Preds
REPORT: Former TN Gov. slated to acquire ownership of Preds

Latest News

Pat got this terrific sunrise picture. More nice views - a little less hot, too - are on the way!
Milder Father’s Day Weekend but cranking up to 100
Scattered storms today.
Steamy to some storms, a front wipes out humidity for the weekend
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s storms, and next week’s heat reaching triple...
Steamy to some storms, a front wipes out humidity for the weekend
We have a lot more 90s to come. Hoping you and your pets are staying cool.
Intense heat Friday before storms; even hotter next week