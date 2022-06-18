Cooler this weekend, but heat returns next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning. It’s a hot and humid start to Saturday as many areas are near 70 with a dewpoint in the 60s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll have a stray shower or two in the mountains, otherwise just get ready for another warm day with highs near 85 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville. Finally some relief from the 90 degree afternoons this past week. We will not get a break from the sunshine though, no real threats for afternoon thunderstorms to cool us down this weekend.

Tonight we’ll mostly clear skies, the good news is we’ll have some 50s on the map to start Saturday. Northeast winds should hang with us overnight at 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with clear blue skies across the area. We’ll reach a high near 85 once again, so cooler than 90.

The break from the 90s doesn’t last long as it bounces right back with a 91 on Monday with lots of sunshine. No storms to start the week.

The sun keeps warming us up until we hit 100 on Wednesday. Overnight lows stay close to 70 so not much relief even overnight. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday because of this huge heat wave we’re expecting. Make sure you limit your time outside and drink plenty of water.

There is a 20% chance for a pop-up thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon, but that’s limited at best.

Planning Forecast (WVLT)

