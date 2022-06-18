Gorgeous Father’s Day but the 90s are back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a great two-day-long stretch of weather! Happy Father’s Day to the dads out there – but the heat is returning very soon.

There’s very little rain next week, and the temps are climbing. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Wednesday. We have our first 100 degree day in a decade! It’s nearly as hot heading into next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s very little active weather this weekend – which is just fine, considering we have two holidays on tap Sunday. There’s beautiful bluebird skies overheard for your grilling plans Saturday evening. If you have window screen, this is prime time for leaving the windows open Saturday night - and turning off the A/C at least for a few short hours.

Sunday morning, we wake up to the middle to upper 50s, with 57 in Knoxville. From there it’s all about the sunshine, low humidity, and totally dry weather. We have a normal-enough high of 85 degrees. That is down two degrees from prior forecasts.

Monday begins our next string of 90s; this version should go well beyond five days. Monday’s high is 92 in Knoxville, with upper 80s for much the rest of the region. We’re totally dry Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday: well, check out the numbers below in the 8-day.

LOOKING AHEAD

We move to the WVLT First Alert Weather Day not for storms, but for pure heat. That’s the hottest day since Knoxville’s hottest EVER, July 1, 2012. Seriously! There’s hazy sunshine and poorer air quality. In fact, there’s very little rain out there. Still, the mostly clear sky gives you a better chance to see the five planets aligned in the early morning sky. More on the details for that in the First Alert Weather App.

The 90s show no signs of stopping even well past the end of the 8-day.

