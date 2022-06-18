Advertisement

‘Help, Someone help’ | Concerns grow at Knoxville senior living facility

Residents at Summit Towers claimed the living situation is not worth what they pay and is becoming dangerous for some residents.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents at Summit Towers, a Knoxville senior living facility, told WVLT News that there were multiple maintenance issues with the building that were becoming dangerous.

The elevators fail often. At approximately 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 15, officials said that the only two elevators were not running, leaving almost 300 residents with only stairs. One was restored just after 11:00 a.m.

When residents try using the stairs, they get trapped, according to blind resident Rebecca Wooten.

“I’m shaking all over,” Wooten said. “I haven’t stopped shaking since Wednesday, since my neighbors were trapped in the stairwells. We’re doing everything we can to keep our minds straight but it’s getting harder.”

Officials with Millennia, the company that owns the building, said they had a temporary fix for the elevators but a more permanent one is on the way.

“As mentioned, the elevators are working,” officials said. “They went down Wednesday mid-morning and were brought back online that evening. The AC systems that cool the elevators malfunctioned, causing the equipment to overheat.”

Wooten said she put in a request after her air conditioning unit broke which they did fix but there were also cracks and mold on her walls.

“We’re not getting our money’s worth,” Wooten said. “Help. Someone help. Someone help.”

The average rent at the complex is nearly $1,100 a month. The government does chip in to help those who cannot afford the total cost.

Millennia officials said they planned on replacing a part to fix the elevators next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
TBI issued AMBER Alert for Alexis Byrn
Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody
Knoxville speed limits are about to change
Abbott Rd.
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville

Latest News

Soldiers from around Tennessee and the surrounding states reunited with family members.
Tennessee soldiers return from deployment after 8 months in Kuwait
Residents at Summit Towers claimed the living situation is not worth what they pay and is...
‘Help. Someone help’ | Concerns grow at Knoxville senior living facility
Pat got this terrific sunrise picture. More nice views - a little less hot, too - are on the way!
Milder Father’s Day Weekend but cranking up to 100
White Pine TN Veterinary Practice
Over a dozen treated after euthanized Jefferson Co. dog tests positive for rabies