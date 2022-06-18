‘Help. Someone help’ | Concerns grow at Knoxville senior living facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents at Summit Towers, a Knoxville senior living facility, told WVLT News that there were multiple maintenance issues with the building that were becoming dangerous.

The elevators fail often. At approximately 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 15, officials said that the only two elevators were not running, leaving almost 300 residents with only stairs. One was restored just after 11:00 a.m.

When residents try using the stairs, they get trapped, according to blind resident Rebecca Wooten.

“I’m shaking all over,” Wooten said. “I haven’t stopped shaking since Wednesday, since my neighbors were trapped in the stairwells. We’re doing everything we can to keep our minds straight but it’s getting harder.”

Officials with Millennia, the company that owns the building, said they had a temporary fix for the elevators but a more permanent one is on the way.

“As mentioned, the elevators are working,” officials said. “They went down Wednesday mid-morning and were brought back online that evening. The AC systems that cool the elevators malfunctioned, causing the equipment to overheat.”

Wooten said she put in a request after her air conditioning unit broke which they did fix but there were also cracks and mold on her walls.

“We’re not getting our money’s worth,” Wooten said. “Help. Someone help. Someone help.”

The average rent at the complex is nearly $1,100 a month. The government does chip in to help those who cannot afford the total cost.

Millennia officials said they planned on replacing a part to fix the elevators next week.

