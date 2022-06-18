Advertisement

How to stay safe in the blistering heat

Keeping safe in triple digit temperatures.
Keeping safe in triple digit temperatures.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Triple-digit temperatures could be in the near future, and health experts say it is important to know how to stay safe in the heat.

Ashlee Hendry, D.O., with Mid-South Direct Primary Care, offered some tips on how to stay safe in the extreme heat this summer.

“It’s very important to look out for early signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said Hendry. “Those can include symptoms like confusion, headache, decreased urine output, your muscles may feel tired and the patients just do not seem like themselves. Once you realize that these may be some early signs of an issue with that heat-related illness, it’s very important to get help as soon as you can.”

To avoid heat illnesses, it is important to drink plenty of water and avoid drinks that can dehydrate you, such as sodas and alcohol.

For clothing, it is best to wear light clothing and light colors to deter sunrays.

Hendry recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor over 30, and make sure to apply it multiple times a day.

If a person overheats, Hendry recommends bringing them inside and misting them with cool water occasionally, or placing an ice pack in areas such as the groin or armpit.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
Residents at Summit Towers claimed the living situation is not worth what they pay and is...
‘Help, someone help’ | Concerns grow at Knoxville senior living facility
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Alcoa Highway lanes reopen following Saturday morning crash
Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
Knoxville speed limits are about to change

Latest News

Side effects vary between each product, so health providers encourage you to research and...
East Tennessee groups on standby for baby, toddler COVID-19 vaccines
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
Here's a sunny glimpse of the Tennessee River. If you missed the sun, there's plenty more on...
Gorgeous Father’s Day but the 90s are back
Alcoa Highway lanes open
Alcoa Highway lanes reopen following Saturday morning crash