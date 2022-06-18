Memorial ride honors Knoxville murder victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dozens of motorcyclists and Jeep owners made their way to Bootlegger Harley Davidson Saturday afternoon to honor a couple who was murdered back in 2007. Channon Christian and Chris Newsom were the two victims.

“Good kids trying to do the right thing the right ways, and they were just taken way too early,” Channon’s father, Gary, said.

“They never caused any problems. They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Gary’s wife, Lori, said,

Christian and Newsom were kidnapped after they told friends they were going to someone’s house to watch a movie. Authorities found both of them were sexually assaulted. Newsom’s body was found near railroad tracks between 9th and Cherry St. Channon’s body was found in a garbage can two days after authorities found Newsom.

“We can never forget Chris. We can never forget Channon,” Lori said.

But this is the reason Shepherds RC rides for the couple.

“That’s one of the goals of Shepherds has always been and always will be to help children,” Gary said.

They want to remember the couple and continue providing for the community’s children.

Donations and raffles were done Saturday. Proceeds from this will go toward a seminary school scholarship.

