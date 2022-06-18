Advertisement

Morristown medical clinic seeks volunteers to help provide services

First Love on Main is a faith-based clinic located in downtown Morristown.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First Love on Main is a free clinic for those in need of medical and dental care. Right now, the clinic needs volunteers to help provide services to the community.

First Love on Main is funded through private donations and generous churches in the Morristown area. The clinic provides essential medications for chronic issues, like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The clinic would like to talk to medical and dental providers who might be interested in getting involved with providing these services to the Morristown community.

You can call 423-289-1179 to find out more information.

Morristown, TN
Morristown, TN(First Love on Main)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
Knoxville speed limits are about to change
White Pine TN Veterinary Practice
Over a dozen treated after euthanized Jefferson Co. dog tests positive for rabies
generic police
Sheriff: Teen dies after ATV crash in Jefferson Co.
Haslam slated to acquire the Preds
REPORT: Former TN Gov. slated to acquire ownership of Preds