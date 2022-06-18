Morristown medical clinic seeks volunteers to help provide services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First Love on Main is a free clinic for those in need of medical and dental care. Right now, the clinic needs volunteers to help provide services to the community.

First Love on Main is funded through private donations and generous churches in the Morristown area. The clinic provides essential medications for chronic issues, like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The clinic would like to talk to medical and dental providers who might be interested in getting involved with providing these services to the Morristown community.

You can call 423-289-1179 to find out more information.

Morristown, TN (First Love on Main)

