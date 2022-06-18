Advertisement

Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf

A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.(Murton Gillis)
By Emily Norman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians recently celebrated the birth of a white buffalo calf.

The tribe views the white buffalo as the most sacred living thing on earth and says the extremely rare animal signifies a sign of hope that their prayers are being answered.

During the birth, the tribe held a community healing fire and started a Sun Dance, as reported by KFYR.

“I didn’t believe it. I said I’ll believe it when I see it because we were gifted a white buffalo last year, and just the odds that a calf would be born this year, or at all, are just astronomical,” said TMBCI Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
Knoxville speed limits are about to change
White Pine TN Veterinary Practice
Over a dozen treated after euthanized Jefferson Co. dog tests positive for rabies
generic police
Sheriff: Teen dies after ATV crash in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
A three-alarm fire on June 10 at Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium in downtown...
Fire at historic Chattanooga church was intentionally set