Advertisement

Police: Armed protestors asked to leave Juneteenth celebration


These protestors were seen heading to the Juneteenth celebration
These protestors were seen heading to the Juneteenth celebration(Tennessee Holler)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two different protest groups were asked to leave downtown Franklin Saturday after attempting to disrupt the Juneteenth celebration.

Franklin Police said one of the groups consisted of people carrying signs that read “White Lives Matter” and “Stop White Replacement.” They added that another group, who said they were a buffer between festival-goers and the other group, included people who were armed and wearing ballistic vests.

Members of each group were also reportedly handing out pamphlets saying they are protesting because “the anti-white system is committed to our spiritual and physical genocide,” to festival goers before police arrived.

Authorities asked both groups to leave, and they complied. No violence or arrests were reported after Franklin Officers intervened.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
Residents at Summit Towers claimed the living situation is not worth what they pay and is...
‘Help, someone help’ | Concerns grow at Knoxville senior living facility
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Alcoa Highway lanes reopen following Saturday morning crash
Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
Knoxville speed limits are about to change

Latest News

President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas
January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks
January 6th Committee outlines Capitol attacks during public hearing
Students could lose access to free school lunches
Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with Republican lawmakers
Roe V. Wade
Roe V. Wade