Saturday morning crash closes all lanes of Alcoa Highway

Officials encourage travelers to use alternate routes at this time.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash that injured one person closed all lanes of Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the city’s spokesperson Emily Assenmacher.

At around 9:15 a.m., officials said the Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department were dispatched to Buick Drive on Alcoa Highway to a single motor vehicle crash. When on the scene, officers reportedly found an electric pole had been struck, causing power lines to fall across all four highway lanes.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the passenger suffered a broken arm and was transferred to the hospital by American Medical Response, Assenmacher told WVLT News.

“Both Northbound and Southbound lanes will be closed for multiple hours,” Assenmacher said. “The APD will continue to provide updates on the status of the lane closures.”

