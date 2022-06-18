Advertisement

Sevier County releases renderings of improved courthouse

Construction crews will begin at the beginning of 2023.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County officials have set plans to build a more secure courthouse.

Just this week, the county released renderings showcasing the design of the court building, which will be built near the current county courthouse.

When completed, the improved building will have four new courtrooms, a multi-purpose room and a space to hold inmates waiting to see a judge.

Leaders with Sevier County also held conversations on how to manage its growth recently. At the Mayor’s Luncheon on Tuesday, leaders from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and the county discussed plans for dealing with traffic, building more affordable housing and beefing up the workforce.

