Advertisement

Tennessee Arts Commission awards nearly $700K to Knox County arts

The grants will have a direct impact on communities across Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The Tennessee Arts Commission said it plans to distribute federal coronavirus outbreak...
The Tennessee Arts Commission said it plans to distribute federal coronavirus outbreak assistance funds.(TN Arts Commission)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Arts Commission awarded 44 nonprofit arts organizations, schools and local governments in Knox County with grants worth nearly $700,000.

Senators for Knox County, Richard Briggs and Becky Massey, along with Lt. Governor McNally announced the awards in a news release on Friday and congratulated the winners.

“This investment in the arts will enrich our local arts culture, stimulate economic development and help attract tourism and jobs to Knox County. We commend the grant recipients for their dedication to preserving arts and culture in our area,” the release stated.

This round of awards is just one portion of the awards the Tennessee Arts Commission will distribute. The commission has planned to give around 1,000 annual and rolling grants for a grand total of $11.7 million, according to Pope.

“Arts and culture are vital tools for attraction and retention of business, and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places,” Anne B. Pope, Executive Director of the Tennessee Arts Commission said.

The organizations were selected to receive the grants through a review process by citizen advisory panels who have been chosen for the panel for their mastery of arts disciplines.

Here are the art organizations that have were awarded a grant.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
TBI issued AMBER Alert for Alexis Byrn
Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody
Knoxville speed limits are about to change
Abbott Rd.
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville

Latest News

Phyllis Nichols, CEO and President of KAUL
Knoxville Area Urban League CEO announces retirement
White Pine TN Veterinary Practice
Over a dozen treated after euthanized dog tests positive for rabies, Jefferson Co. veterinarian says
Josh Turner will headline the 2022 Patriot Festival.
Josh Turner to headline Patriot Fest in Pigeon Forge
Soldiers from around Tennessee and the surrounding states reunited with family members.
Tennessee soldiers return from deployment after 9 months in Kuwait