Tennessee Arts Commission awards nearly $700K to Knox County arts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Arts Commission awarded 44 nonprofit arts organizations, schools and local governments in Knox County with grants worth nearly $700,000.

Senators for Knox County, Richard Briggs and Becky Massey, along with Lt. Governor McNally announced the awards in a news release on Friday and congratulated the winners.

“This investment in the arts will enrich our local arts culture, stimulate economic development and help attract tourism and jobs to Knox County. We commend the grant recipients for their dedication to preserving arts and culture in our area,” the release stated.

This round of awards is just one portion of the awards the Tennessee Arts Commission will distribute. The commission has planned to give around 1,000 annual and rolling grants for a grand total of $11.7 million, according to Pope.

“Arts and culture are vital tools for attraction and retention of business, and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places,” Anne B. Pope, Executive Director of the Tennessee Arts Commission said.

The organizations were selected to receive the grants through a review process by citizen advisory panels who have been chosen for the panel for their mastery of arts disciplines.

Here are the art organizations that have were awarded a grant.

