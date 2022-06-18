Advertisement

Tennessee Secretary of State charged with DUI


Secretary of State Tre Hargett reads the names of presidential candidates who will be listed on...
Secretary of State Tre Hargett reads the names of presidential candidates who will be listed on the ballot in Tennessee's presidential primary at a meeting of the State Election Commission in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, Dec. 5, 2011. At right is Judy Blackburn, the panel's chairwoman. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig)(Erik Schelzig | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secretary of State was arrested Friday night after driving under the influence.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was reportedly leaving the event around 11:30 p.m. Friday when Tullahoma police stopped him. He was then given a blood test and charged with a DUI.

“On Friday night, after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and trust the legal process as we move forward.”

WSMV4 has contacted the Tullahoma Police Department for more information but has not received a comment.

