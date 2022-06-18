Vols pitcher, Redmond Walsh, closes out final season on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six seasons on Rocky Top has come to a close for Tennessee pitcher, Redmond Walsh.

“You don’t realize it, but you’re kind of gifted 50 friends and 50 brothers when you get on campus and that’s the part that will never be replaced,” said Walsh.

In his final season in the orange and white, Redmond cemented himself as a part of Tennessee baseball history, tying Todd Helton’s program record for most career saves.

“When I first got here I was just kind of a walk-on and trying to figure out what my role and team was,” said Walsh. “And then it developing into something where those guys have been crazy enough to trust me with the ball and at the end of games that I’ll never forget. But it’s pretty neat to be in that category with that guy.”

But it’s not the stats or the records that he’ll remember the most when he looks back on his time on Rocky Top.

Walsh added, “You are around people who care about the same things as you, who are striving for the same goals, and who wants you to succeed at whatever you do. And I mean that’s an unbelievable feeling and now be something I’ll miss or I mean someday I’ll look back on and be the coolest memories ever.”

With college baseball in the rearview, Redmond faces the unknown of what’s next. But he wouldn’t say no to working alongside coach Vitello.

“If engineering works out great, teaching works out great, maybe a coaching job somewhere maybe V hires me for his assistant. But I’m just I just want to keep my options open have something that I inspire, something that inspires me like baseball does,” said Walsh.

Redmond Walsh hangs up the glove after six years on Rocky Top. While he figures out what's next, he'll look to pitch one more career save in October on his wedding day. pic.twitter.com/bIZjs4oGWN — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) June 18, 2022

While Redmond figures out his career path, one thing’s for certain, when October arrives, he’ll look to pitch one more career save.

“My fiancé is awesome,” said Walsh.

Walsh added, “She has been kind of the reason I’ve been able to do this, just through communication and her pushing me and kind of her being the person to be like, ‘Hey, this is what you love to do and I’m going to support you no matter what.’ That support from her and my family has been the whole reason where I’ve been able to do this for six years.”

Walsh closed out his final season with the Vols with 23 career saves.

