90s return this week with limited rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday brings with it the sunshine and a return to the 90s, of which those temperatures will stay with us all week long.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday we’ll have mostly sunny skies all day long with low humidity levels once again, but we’re back to the upper 80s to near 90 for the afternoon. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Knoxville and surrounding counties from Midnight Sunday to Midnight Monday. We’re in a Code Orange for Air Quality

The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Code Orange on Monday (WVLT)

The UV index on Monday is 10 of 10 so you’re going to need the sunscreen as well.

Through the evening hours on Monday it’ll be nice and pleasant as well as we stay in the 80s and a nice sunset once again just before 9 p.m.

LOOKING AHEAD

We wake up on Tuesday with the sunshine again, but you’ll notice a slight increase in humidity and that sets the stage for later in the week with heat and humidity make it feel well over 100 for the afternoon.

Limited rain chances at best through the extended forecast period with only an isolated rain chance Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the 90s and overnight lows stay in the 70s and looking forward the forecast pattern doesn’t give much relief right on through early July.

Back to the 90s this week for the first week of summer. (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.