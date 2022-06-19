Advertisement

Border Patrol finds $60K of meth hidden in children’s car seats

A K9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.
A K9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Border Patrol caught a suspect trying to smuggle 27 pounds of methamphetamine in children’s car seats.

A K-9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The male suspect, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested in Murrieta, California, on Wednesday.

The driver of the car and the narcotics were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce for prosecution.

While the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol agents, the four children and their mother were released.

It’s not clear if they knew they were being used as mules to smuggle drugs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
Residents at Summit Towers claimed the living situation is not worth what they pay and is...
‘Help, someone help’ | Concerns grow at Knoxville senior living facility
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Alcoa Highway lanes reopen following Saturday morning crash
Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
Knoxville speed limits are about to change

Latest News

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are...
Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face
Man wanted for punching Louisville mayor in the face
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center...
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final