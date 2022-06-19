Crews respond after smoke detector alerts sleeping Lenoir City homeowner of fire

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A homeowner in Lenoir City walked away from a house fire uninjured after a working smoke detector alerted him while he was sleeping Sunday morning.

At approximately 7:55 a.m., Lenoir City Fire Department crews responded to a home in the 700 block of West 5th Ave. Once on the scene, firefighters learned that a fire started on the back porch of the house but had moved inside, according to a spokesperson.

Crews got the fire under control and extinguished it in a short period of time, a spokesperson told WVLT News.

The smoke tripped the smoke detector alarms waking the homeowner up in time to get to safety. A spokesperson from the department told WVLT News that the fire was accidental and no foul play was suspected.

The home reportedly suffered damage but was not considered a total loss. Officials said the homeowner was able to stay with the family at this time.

Fire officials told WVLT News they encouraged all homeowners to ensure they have working smoke detector alarms. Those without working alarms are urged to call the Lenoir City Fire Department at 865-986-4212 as they will install them.

