Deputies capture 2 escapees from Anderson County Detention Facility

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two inmates were captured after escaping from the Anderson County Detention Facility Sunday, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tyler Mayes.

At 5:53 p.m., the sheriff’s office was told that two inmates escaped and drove off from the facility, Mayes said.

They were both back in custody less than 30 minutes later, according to Mayes.

“The quick apprehension of the inmates was critical and a testament to the incredible job our patrol deputies do,” Sheriff Russell Barker said.

Mayes confirmed there was an active investigation into their escape.

