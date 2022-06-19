Advertisement

Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer was at a popular downtown event when he was assaulted.

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are calling a suspect.

According to a Facebook post, investigators say the mayor is doing fine.

Fischer, a Democrat, is in his third term as mayor of Kentucky’s largest city and cannot run again due to term limits.

Craig Greenberg, the 2022 Democratic nominee to replace him, survived an apparent assassination attempt in February.

On Twitter, Greenberg sent well wishes to Fischer saying, “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
Residents at Summit Towers claimed the living situation is not worth what they pay and is...
‘Help, someone help’ | Concerns grow at Knoxville senior living facility
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Alcoa Highway lanes reopen following Saturday morning crash
Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
Knoxville speed limits are about to change

Latest News

Man wanted for punching Louisville mayor in the face
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center...
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Side effects vary between each product, so health providers encourage you to research and...
East Tennessee groups on standby for baby, toddler COVID-19 vaccines