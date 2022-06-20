Advertisement

Authorities searching for man accused of stealing copper wire

He was driving a 1988 to 2001 Chevrolet Blazer and has distinctive tattoos on both arms, according to a social media post by authorities.
Officials said the suspect has distinctive tattoos on both arms.
Officials said the suspect has distinctive tattoos on both arms.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for a man believed to have stolen thousands of dollars of copper wire from a construction site.

On April 15, officials said the suspect stole four rolls of copper wire from a site located at 1705 St. Mary’s Street in Knoxville. The wire was reportedly valued at $2,500.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online or by text at **TIPS. Tipsters may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

