Blount Co. sheriff mourns death of former deputy

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of former deputy Jim West.

West started as a reserve deputy and began working in court service full-time in 1999. BCSO officials said West retired in 2015 and died on June 18.

Sheriff James Berrong expressed his condolences for West’s family and friends on Facebook.

