Blount Co. sheriff mourns death of former deputy

A former Blount Co. deputy died Saturday, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
A retired Blount County Sheriff's Deputy died Saturday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of former deputy Jim West.

West started as a reserve deputy and began working in court service full-time in 1999. BCSO officials said West retired in 2015 and died on June 18.

Sheriff James Berrong expressed his condolences for West’s family and friends on Facebook.

