Dollywood’s Splash Country makes waves with annual Water Safety Day

Dollywood’s Splash Country will provide guests of all ages with lessons to stay safe in the water.
Dive into summer at Dollywood's Splash Country, the most trusted water park in the Smokies, now - Sept. 5.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s Splash Country is set to teach guests of all ages to stay safe in the water at its 12th annual Water Safety Day on June 23.

The event will kick off with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at 9:30 a.m at the Mountain Waves wave pool. Before the park opens at 10 a.m., children and their families will receive a free 30-minute swim lesson covering the swimming essentials. Participants can then spend the rest of the day enjoying the park. Registration and check-in for this event will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Receiving swim lessons reduces the risk of drowning by up to 88%, according to a news release from the park. For this reason, officials with Dollywood’s Splash Country are encouraging guests of all ages and skill levels to participate in the event.

Later in the afternoon, local organizations will set up booths to offer education, prizes and giveaways to visitors. Organizations will offer education about infant survival swimming, lifeguard rescue drills and heatstroke to help everyone feel safe in and around the water. Guests could also continue their swimming lessons by signing up at the booths.

“Dollywood’s Splash Country is excited to bring the community together to share water knowledge in a fun location for the whole family,” explained Jason Boothe, Vice President of Park Operations. “When children and parents join us for Water Safety Day, they leave with confidence to better enjoy the water this summer and memories of time spent together.”

