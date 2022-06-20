Advertisement

Driver and dog saved after car goes over embankment in Pigeon Forge

It took crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department over an hour to stabilize the car and get the driver and dog out safely.
Pigeon Forge Fire Department rescued a driver and dog after they drove over an embankment.
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver and dog were saved after a car went over the side of an embankment, according to officials with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department.

“Well, in the middle of the night while everyone else sleeps, we perform our best work, within minutes of receiving an alarm,” officials said. “Imagine waking up at 1:41 am and immediately having to make quick decisions that someone else’s life depends on.”

When crews arrived, they found the car hanging off the embankment.

It took crews over an hour to stabilize the car and get the driver and dog out safely.

