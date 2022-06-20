First Alert: First 100 in a decade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The ‘Code Orange’ is back for more of the region Tuesday - and it’ll likely be a common sight this week. The hottest weather in a decade is here by Wednesday. At least six of the next eight days are in the 90s - or hotter.

There’s very little rain on the way.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While Monday was pleasant and not that humid, the heat is only increasing. Count on temps to jump five degrees each of the next two days.

With very little wind movement in the region, an Air Quality Alert in effect all day for Knox and surrounding counties. A Code Orange for Air Quality means sensitive groups may want limit strenuous activity outside, which includes children, elderly, and anyone with heart or lung disease. The US EPA actually has air pollution at a yellow level, a little less serious. That air quality is likely to worsen this week, as there’s very little wind, and minimal rain.

Monday evening is great for grilling - there’s little chance of a flare from wind. We’re eventually falling to the upper 50s to lower 60s, not too shabby! Fog is minimal. Tuesday starts our new stretch of 90s, with 95 degrees on tap for Knoxville and the rest of the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

We move to the WVLT First Alert Weather Day not for storms, but for pure heat. That’s the hottest day since Knoxville’s hottest EVER, July 1, 2012. Seriously! There’s hazy sunshine and poorer air quality. In fact, there’s very little rain out there. Still, the mostly clear sky gives you a better chance to see the five planets aligned in the early morning sky. More on the details for that in the First Alert Weather App.

The 90s show no signs of stopping even well past the end of the 8-day. Thursday is 96, Friday 93, on and on. There’s a small chance of rain Sunday and a slightly better threat Monday. That could have some of our highs in the upper 80s a week out. Then, we’re back to the 90s before you know it!

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.