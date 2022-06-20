Advertisement

Indiana woman dies while attending Bonnaroo


(WVLT)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Indiana woman died while at Bonnaroo, police confirmed on Monday.

Manchester Police said Lee Ann Sizemore, of Lowell, Indiana, was found dead at the campground over the weekend.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police do not suspect foul play in the death. An autopsy was requested to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department over an hour to stabilize the car and get...
Driver and dog saved after car goes over embankment in Pigeon Forge
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
See the most extreme temperatures in Tennessee history
A Hawaii high school teacher has been charged with distributing child pornography. (Source:...
FBI: High school teacher arrested for distributing porn; students call it disgusting
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
Two inmates escaped from the Anderson County Detention Facility Sunday, according to officials...
Deputies capture 2 escapees from Anderson County Detention Facility

Latest News

Ben Cathey's forecast
Ben Cathey's forecast
Campbell County Sheriff
‘Disturbing’ letters found at several Campbell Co. churches
Josh Lovelace released the album under a new name, Young Folk.
NEEDTOBREATHE’s Josh Lovelace releases family-focused album
Josh Lovelace told WVLT News that since he spent more time at home, the singer-songwriter was...
NEEDTOBREATHE’s Josh Lovelace releases family-focused album