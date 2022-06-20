Juneteenth honored by Knoxville with Martin Luther King Jr. parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -To honor Juneteenth, many people of Knoxville participated in a Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Monday.

Due to inclement weather, the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade was postponed until Juneteenth.

The event traveled from Chilhowee Park to Dr. Walter Hardy Park. Several organizations in the community took part in the parade, passing out candy and spreading joy to those along the route.

Those who celebrated said they enjoyed seeing the community come together.

”I felt compelled to come here because there are so many people who have given their lives and made several sacrifices in order for this day to come about,” shared William Pruitt.

”I would say that Juneteenth means to me, history and just acknowledging our ancestors. Our roots and appreciation of that and the journey that we’ve been on as African-Americans and just Civil rights too,” said Ayanna Albright.

At the end of the parade, people celebrated at Dr. Walter Hardy Park with music and a message about the meaning of the holiday from Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook.

This is the second year that Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday.

