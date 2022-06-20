Advertisement

Air quality alert and a return to 90 degrees Monday

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the humidity is slower to return than the heat, and we’re still aimed at triple digits Wednesday.
Air Quality Alert Monday
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat quickly returns, but luckily the humidity is slower to build back up. This leaves us climbing several degrees each day, to reach 100 degrees Wednesday. This is a First Alert Weather Day, because 90s for highs are common this time of year, but triple digits are not, and this is the hottest day in a decade!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is refreshingly cool, thanks to low humidity. We’re starting the day about 10 degrees below average, with a low around 55 degrees.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert
Monday stays mostly sunny with low humidity once again, but we’re back to the upper 80s to 90 degrees for the afternoon. With very little movement in the region, an Air Quality Alert in effect all day for Knox and surrounding counties. A Code Orange for Air Quality Alert means sensitive groups may want limit strenuous activity outside, which includes children, elderly, and anyone with heart or lung disease.

The low humidity lets the heat drop quickly this evening, and fall to another mild night of 60 degrees tonight.

LOOKING AHEAD

You might feel the slightly higher humidity for Tuesday, but the heat also builds to a high of 95 degrees. It’s still mostly sunny.

Another 5 degree jump to the next day’s high puts Wednesday at 100 degrees. Reaching 99 or greater in Knoxville doesn’t happen often, so that’s why we have this day highlighted as a First Alert Weather Day. It will still be sunny and dry.

Actually most of the First Alert 8-Day Planner is dry, which means the next Drought Monitor is likely to show the heat continuing to dry out the ground. We’re in the mid 90s, for the most part, Thursday into next week, with only a spotty shower or storm. We could see scattered rain and storms next Sunday night into Monday, and we’ll keep you updated on that trend!

First Alert 8-Day Planner
