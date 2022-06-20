Advertisement

Knoxville Firefighters Association donates $80K to charities

The organization gave back to the community during a benefit concert at Chilhowee Park.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Firefighters Association is giving back to the community, donating $80,000 to charities in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

The association represents firefighters in Knoxville and raises funds for educational and safety programs. They also donate a portion of proceeds to different programs like Camp Hope, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Red Cross, Ronald McDonald House, Mobile Meals and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

The organization held a benefit concert at Chilhowee Park Saturday. David Victor Formerly of Boston & The Boston Tribute Band played for the crowd of supporters. President Larry McAfee presented several charities with checks between $10,000-$15,000 each.

WVLT’s Morning Anchor, Casey Wheeless, is the co-chairman of the Knoxville St. Jude Walk/Run and accepted the check on behalf of the charity.

To support or learn more about the Knoxville Firefighters Association head to their website.

