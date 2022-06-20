Knoxville singer invited to Grand Ole Opry for award ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old Knoxville Central High School student will head to the Grand Ole Opry this fall after being nominated for music awards. The Josie Music Awards is for independent artists.

Marinna Andriopoulos has written and recorded three songs with two more in the works.

“Songwriting is such an amazing thing because you can tell a story through music which I find so incredible because I take messages so much better in a song,” Andriopoulos said.

She’s written music since she was 6-years-old when she wrote a song about Christmas. Eleven years later, her music can be heard by anyone.

“It’s been a big passion of mine for so long, but I also want people to be able to connect with me and relate with me as well,” Andriopoulos said.

She always wanted to have a specific theme for her songs which included one where she described being bullied as a child.

“It was really a hard topic to open up about considering I never talked about it when I was younger,” Andriopoulos said.

After her hard work, she now has the chance to go to the Grand Ole Opry to potentially receive two separate awards. One is for Best Female Artist Under 18 and Best Performance in a Music Video.

“Performing at the Grand Ole Opry is such a big dream of mine. I’ve never been to the Grand Ole Opry so just going there it’s going to be so amazing,” Andriopoulos said.

Of all of the submissions, only 1.8% of them were given a nomination for a Josie Award.

The award ceremony will be on Oct. 23.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.