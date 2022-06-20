Knoxville’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission hosts MLK parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission hosted a parade in celebration of the civil rights activist Monday. The parade, which was rescheduled from January due to inclement weather, kicked off at 10 a.m. and ran until 11 a.m.

Following the parade, the Commission is set to host a Juneteenth Memorial Tribute, which will run from noon until 4 p.m. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon spoke on the holiday, outlining its importance.

“Juneteenth is not just a historic milestone that’s important to African-Americans—it’s a holiday deserving of celebration by all Americans,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “I am proud that, starting next year, the City will be able to more fully observe Juneteenth as a citywide holiday.”

Knoxville Police Department officers also took place in the parade.

Chief Noel and his Command Staff were honored to take part in today’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parade in observation of Juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/rMqMB0cXPg — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 20, 2022

Kincannon also said that beginning in 2023, Juneteenth will be celebrated as a city holiday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.