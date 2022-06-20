Lady Vol freshman Justine Pissott wins gold at U18 Women’s Americas Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee freshman Justine Pissott and Team USA finished undefeated at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship on Sunday to claim gold.

The New Jersey native came off the bench to help USA hold off Canada, 82-77. Pissott averaged more than 15 minutes per game and poured in an average of 6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in six contests.

The gold medal was the 10th straight for Team USA at FIBA’s U18 Women’s Americas Championships.

Pissott was ranked No. 11 overall and the No. 2 wing in the class of 2022 by ESPN.

