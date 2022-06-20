Advertisement

McNabb Center to open Claiborne County Jail to Work program

The McNabb Center officially cut the ribbon a its newest project on June13: a Jail to Work program for women coming out of the Claiborne County Jail.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McNabb Center officially cut the ribbon on its newest project on June 13: a Jail to Work program for women coming out of the Claiborne County Jail.

“We are thrilled by the community’s support around the Jail to Work program,” said McNabb Center President Mona Blanton-Kitts. “We believe, with treatment and supportive services, the women served by this program can become productive citizens of Claiborne County and lead healthy, successful lives.”

Through the program, the Center plans to provide rehabilitation services, including therapy, substance use treatment and life skills, to incarcerated women housed in the new facility. In addition to getting back in the workforce, the women will pay restitution, according to McNabb Center representatives. After 12 weeks, the women in the program will graduate and move back into the community.

Claiborne County isn’t the first place to see a program like this; the Center had success with a similar program in Hamblen County.

