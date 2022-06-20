NEEDTOBREATHE’s Josh Lovelace releases family-focused album

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fountain City native and a member of rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, Josh Lovelace aka Young Folk, has released a family-focused Americana album that features eleven songs aimed at sparking “imagination and happiness.”

After creating and performing music for kids and families for the past five years, this album, Moonwalking, was the first release under the name Young Folk, he told WVLT News.

“A lifelong appreciator of kid’s music, on Moonwalking he illustrates why it’s more important than ever to create a space where thoughtful content is being made just for today’s youth,” Lovelace said. “Young Folk sets out to provide a warm and welcoming place for families to connect, unwind, laugh and enjoy each other.”

Lovelace also told WVLT News that since he spent more time at home in recent years, the singer-songwriter was able to be fully immersed in his family life, inspiring the collection.

“When I started writing this record, I wanted to create a collection of songs that gave us all permission to use our imagination, leave our worries at the door and take life a little less seriously,” said Lovelace. “After the last few years we’ve all experienced, I really need the space to laugh and smile a little bit. I think we all need that. I hope this album does that for kids and families while celebrating a belief in and for the youngest listener.”

As a celebration of the release, Lovelace has offered two special free family performances at the Muse Knoxville Planetarium, located at 516 North Beaman Street. It will take place on Friday, June 24 at 5:15 p.m. and again at 6:15 p.m. More information can be found here.

Lovelace wrote all the album’s songs and produced and engineered the album. All the instruments were also played by the artist, except for four children. The album was recorded at Woodlawn Studio, with art design by Jordan Wetherbee and photography by Madison Miles.

He remains part of the Grammy-nominated band NEEDTOBREATHE and lives in Knoxville with his wife Whitney and two children, Henry and Margo.

Great to see my friend @joshlovelace from @NEEDTOBREATHE talking about his new family-focused Young Folk album, Moonwalking. You can catch a free performance Friday evening at @MuseKnox! He’s giving us a sneak peak of one of his songs today on @wvlt at 4. See ya there! pic.twitter.com/rYj3VHjgCj — Brittany Tarwater (@WVLTBrittany) June 20, 2022

