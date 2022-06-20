Advertisement

Official: Drifting embers cause Sevier County vegetation fire

Officials said it took the volunteer crews approximately 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER COUTNY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although out of typical wildfire season, Sevier County Fire Department crews responded to a vegetation fire that was caused by embers from another fire Sunday.

Firefighters responded to Somerset Downs in the county to find about 1/4 acre actively burning with one residential exposure, according to a Facebook post.

“Crews deployed two 1″ booster reel lines and surrounded the fire perimeter,” a spokesperson said. “Crews had to fall several trees that the fire had climbed up into the canopy.”

Officials said it took the volunteer crews approximately 45 minutes to extinguish the fire. The release stated the fire was caused by embers that had drifted from a near controlled burn.

“We are proud to serve the citizens and visitors of Sevier County,” a fire spokesperson said.

Even though we are out of our normal wildfire season they can still happen. Sevier County Fire crews responded to this...

Posted by Sevier County Fire Department on Sunday, June 19, 2022

