Official: Drifting embers cause Sevier County vegetation fire

SEVIER COUTNY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although out of typical wildfire season, Sevier County Fire Department crews responded to a vegetation fire that was caused by embers from another fire Sunday.

Firefighters responded to Somerset Downs in the county to find about 1/4 acre actively burning with one residential exposure, according to a Facebook post.

“Crews deployed two 1″ booster reel lines and surrounded the fire perimeter,” a spokesperson said. “Crews had to fall several trees that the fire had climbed up into the canopy.”

Officials said it took the volunteer crews approximately 45 minutes to extinguish the fire. The release stated the fire was caused by embers that had drifted from a near controlled burn.

“We are proud to serve the citizens and visitors of Sevier County,” a fire spokesperson said.

Even though we are out of our normal wildfire season they can still happen.

