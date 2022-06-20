Advertisement

Part of Foothills Parkway to close for paving project

A portion of the Foothills Parkway will be closed until August 31, and then change to single lane closures until May 5, 2023, according to officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A portion of the Foothills Parkway is scheduled to close for a paving project, according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Spokesperson Dana Soehn.

The Flats Road intersection near Look Rock to the Highway 321 intersection near Walland, TN will close on June 20, and reopen on August 31, according to Soehn.

“The final construction work will be conducted with single-lane closures from August 31, 2022, through May 5, 2023,” Soehn said. “Motorists should expect delays during this time period.”

The picnic area, observation tower, trail, and parking area of Look Rock will remain open throughout construction.

Soehn encourages visitors to look for alternate scenic routes.

Butterfly Gap Road, Flats Road, Happy Valley Road, and Top of the World will remain open for local residents.

