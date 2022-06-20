Shooting in Roane County leaves 1 dead; suspect detained for questioning

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was killed in a Roane County shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon, according to Assistant Roane County Sheriff’s Office Chief Tim Phillips.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on June 19, officers said Miles Ledbetter Jr., 43, was shot at Mans Hollow Road and Raby Hollow Road.

Phillips told WVLT News that a suspect was detained for questioning, but their identity could not be released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing by Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials.

