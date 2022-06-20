TBI searching for missing Greeneville woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for 65-year-old Lynne Albechara. She was last seen on foot in Greeneville. The TBI said she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

The 65-year-old is 5′7″, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know her call 1-800-TBI-FIND!

