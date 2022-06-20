Tennessee Supreme Court launches the ‘Justice Bus’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission launched the Tennessee Justice Bus Monday.

To address the technology gap many rural and disadvantaged citizens in Tennessee face, the Tennessee Justice Bus is a mobile law office that brings technology to rural and underprivileged communities. Officials described the bus as a passenger van outfitted with computers, a printer, internet access, video displays, and other office supplies.

Those seeking legal advice can talk to lawyers and volunteers who will provide on-the-spot access and whose job is to meet Tennesseans where they are.

“Contrary to popular belief, people are not guaranteed access to an attorney when they encounter civil legal issues. As a result, people who cannot afford an attorney are left to handle various legal issues on their own,” Tennessee Court officials said in a statement.

In Tennessee, six out of ten households have at least one civil legal problem that needs some action to be resolved. In addition, officials said people who cannot afford an attorney often try to navigate the legal court system themselves as pro se litigants.

Starting Monday, the Tennessee Justice Bus will travel the state to provide pop-up legal services where needed. Some places the bus plans to travel to include community events held in conjunction with legal aid providers, churches, nonprofit organizations, and public service providers.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.