Advertisement

Traffic to be impacted by storm drain work on I-75 North in Campbell Co.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when traveling through the area as workers will be present.
Source; Pixabay
Source; Pixabay(Source: Pixabay)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Attention, travelers! Storm drain work on I-75 North will impact traffic beginning Monday, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m. on June 20, traffic on I-75 North will be shifted toward the media barrier wall between mile marker 135, which is just north of the Caryville exit, and mile marker 40, which is just north of the Oneida/Huntsville exit.

Nagi said the shift would allow crews to complete storm drainage installation in the area. The schedule of the work is dependent on favorable weather conditions, he said.

Southbound I-75 will not be impacted, according to Nagi.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when traveling through the area as workers will be present.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
See the most extreme temperatures in Tennessee history
A Hawaii high school teacher has been charged with distributing child pornography. (Source:...
FBI: High school teacher arrested for distributing porn; students call it disgusting
It took crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department over an hour to stabilize the car and get...
Driver and dog saved after car goes over embankment in Pigeon Forge
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
Two inmates escaped from the Anderson County Detention Facility Sunday, according to officials...
Deputies capture 2 escapees from Anderson County Detention Facility

Latest News

It took crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department over an hour to stabilize the car and get...
Driver and dog saved after car goes over embankment in Pigeon Forge
Officials said the suspect has distinctive tattoos on both arms.
Authorities identify suspect accused of stealing copper wire
Campbell County Sheriff
‘Disturbing’ letters found at several Campbell Co. churches
Justine Pissott
Lady Vol freshman Justine Pissott wins gold at U18 Women’s Americas Championship