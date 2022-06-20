Traffic to be impacted by storm drain work on I-75 North in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Attention, travelers! Storm drain work on I-75 North will impact traffic beginning Monday, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m. on June 20, traffic on I-75 North will be shifted toward the media barrier wall between mile marker 135, which is just north of the Caryville exit, and mile marker 40, which is just north of the Oneida/Huntsville exit.

Nagi said the shift would allow crews to complete storm drainage installation in the area. The schedule of the work is dependent on favorable weather conditions, he said.

Southbound I-75 will not be impacted, according to Nagi.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when traveling through the area as workers will be present.

